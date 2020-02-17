Gov’t committed to welfare of sacked RUSAL workers – Ally

Unable to state definitively the future of sacked workers from the majority RUSAL-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI), Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally has said that the “government has their back.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the APNU+AFC coalition’s manifesto launch on Friday, Ally said that the government is committed to ensuring that the sacked BCGI workers are taken care of.

Ally on Thursday met with workers at Aroaima, Berbice River. That was the first ministerial engagement with the workers since BCGI, which is a subsidiary of Russian Aluminum (RUSAL), terminated their services three weeks ago.