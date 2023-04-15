Ann’s Grove businessman charged with Port Kaituma murder

Miguel Hutson, a 44-year-old businessman of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara was on Wednesday charged with murder.

Hutson appeared at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to April 17th for filing of statements.

It is alleged that last Friday, Huston murdered 23-year-old Joel Ramitt of Red Hill, North West District, after Ramitt was seen jumping out of a window from Hutson’s room. According to the police report, Hutson secured his room and left. The police report said that sometime later, Hutson saw Ramitt jumping out of one of the windows with a haversack. It is further alleged that Hutson then stabbed Ramitt in the abdomen. Ramitt was rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital by police ranks but died a few hours later.