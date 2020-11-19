Miner in pit collapse died of suffocation

A post-mortem examination conducted on Errol Ramitt, a pork-knocker who died in a mining pit accident on Sunday at Arena Backdam, revealed his cause of death as suffocation and blunt trauma to the head.

Ramitt, also known as Tushi, age 32 of Turn Basin, Port Kaituma, North West District was said to be in the mining pit when the accident occurred.

Police inquiries revealed that Ramitt was at the time operating the “marrock engine”, at about 14:30 hours, when earth became dislodged and covered him.