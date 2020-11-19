Royal Timbers applies to log on Puruni-Mazaruni concession -impact assessment to be done

Local timber processing company Royal Timbers Inc has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for authorization to conduct logging and sawmilling operations in the Puruni-Mazaruni Triangle, Mazaruni Potaro District 7.

In an advertisement in the Sunday Chronicle, the EPA invited written submissions on questions from the public that persons will like to see answered during the Environmental Impact Assessment.

The notice stated that company has applied to execute forestry operations within the State Forest Authorisation – State Forest Exploratory Permit (SFA-SFEP: 02/2020).