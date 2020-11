Some 40 households in an unregularised area in Lancaster, East Berbice/Corentyne now have access to potable water via two standpipes in the community.

The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) said in a release that this is in keeping with a promise made to the residents by President Irfaan Ali during a regional outreach on Friday, 13th November, 2020.

GWI said that residents there were elated at this development.