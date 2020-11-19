Department of Education shares worksheets in Sophia

The Department of Education Georgetown led by the Principal Education Officer, Immanuel Bridgewater distributed worksheets and other learning materials to parents and children of Sophia in Georgetown yesterday.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that the distribution drive targeted primary and nursery level learners. It began at ‘A’ Field Sophia and the Officers went from house to house asking if school-aged children were living at the residence and if so, the officers wanted to know if they were being engaged and were in receipt of the Ministry’s worksheets.

Many parents said that they had received the Ministry of Education’s worksheets and some said that they had not. In addition to the distribution of the worksheets, the Education Ministry also handed out vitamins and tonics to homes to assist with the fight against COVID-19.