Education Minister in hinterland outreach

Last weekend, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand visited Baramita, Matthews Ridge, Port Kaituma, Mabaruma and Moruca in Region One (Barima- Waini).

A release from the Ministry of Education said that during discussions with residents, parents, students and other community members the Minister explained what the Ministry is currently doing to ensure learning continues and keeping children engaged during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The release said that the Minister explained that in addition to online teaching the Learning Channel will be used for delivering daily lessons to students across all levels and grades. In addition residents were encouraged to tune into their community radio stations for the Interactive Radio Instruction (IRI) programme and also the Broadcast to Schools.

During these visits, the release said that she distributed worksheets and other printed learning resources for students in the two regions. The other hinterland regions are currently receiving their batch.

The worksheets cover work the students would have been doing had there been in the classroom and are for the nursery, primary and secondary levels.