Ann’s Grove pork-knocker fatally stabs labourer at Port Kaituma

A 28-year-old pork-knocker of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, is in police custody for the murder on Friday night of a Red Hill labourer at Port Kaituma, Region One.

The dead man has been identified by police as 44-year-old Joel Ramitt, of Red Hill, North West District, Region One.

According to a police release, at about 21:00 hours on Friday, the pork-knocker secured his room and left. However, about 23:00 hours the same day, a man saw Ramitt jumping out of the port-knocker’s room window with a haversack on his back. The eyewitness who saw Ramitt took hold of him along with the haversack and went to the pork-knocker.