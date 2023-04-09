Paramakatoi Smart Hospital launched

Residents of Paramakatoi, (Potaro-Siparuni) and the surrounding communities will benefit from improved access to healthcare with the commissioning yesterday of a smart hospital in the village.

The Paramakatoi Smart Hospital, previously the Paramakatoi Health Centre, was retrofitted to meet modern standards as part of the Smart Health Care Facilities in the Caribbean Project, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

The project saw Guyana working with the United Kingdom to retrofit five hospitals with environmentally-friendly systems, and heightened resistance to natural disasters.