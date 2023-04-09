Accident on Mabura Trail claims life of Bourda man

The police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a 28-year old occupant of a pickup after the driver lost control of the vehicle on the Mabura Trail in the vicinity of Marian Hill, Upper Demerara River on Friday.

Dead is Abdul Straker, 28, of Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown. The police release stated that at the time of the accident, the pickup – PRR 4027, was being driven by Kenrick Brathwaite, a 28-year-old of Mocha. There were four other occupants of the pickup who, along with the driver, were admitted to Linden hospital.