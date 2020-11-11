Accused remanded over Christmas Eve fatal stabbing at Kaituma

A suspect in the murder of Neville Moonsammy, who was stabbed on December 24th, 2019, at Four Miles Port Kaituma, North West District, has been arrested and charged.

Jason Howard, a 20-year-old miner, made his appearance yesterday before Magistrate Dylon Bess via Zoom and the charge was read to him.Howard was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until February 2nd, 2021, when a preliminary inquiry into the charge is scheduled to commence. On December 24th, 2019, Keon Hutson and the deceased, Moonsammy, had confronted a teen who was at the time speaking with Hutson’s girlfriend.