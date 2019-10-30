High tides break koker door at Stewartville

Spring tides yesterday battered the door of a koker at Stewartville, Region Three and posed a threat of major flooding in neighbouring communities. However as the tide fell the water that had accumulated on the land quickly began to recede.

Up to press time last night, GuySuCo workers were carrying out emergency works to install a temporary koker to prevent flooding from recurring during the next tide which is scheduled for 05:14 this morning at a height of 3.01 meters.

Just around 5pm yesterday, residents of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara said they observed the water levels in the drains and trenches rising rapidly. It was upon inspection, one resident said, that he learnt that the koker door had broken away.