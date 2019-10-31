Permanent repairs to Stewartville koker to begin today

Repairs to the broken koker door at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara will be commencing today, according to a Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) official.

Ravindra Ramnarine, a GuySuCo official attached to the Uitvlugt Sugar Estate, was supervising the installation of a temporary door after the original koker door was severely damaged by waves caused by the spring tide on Tuesday.

He disclosed that works to install a temporary door at the koker began around 6:30 pm on Tuesday after they received reports that the strong and persistent waves caused by the spring tide had damaged the original door. He said that up until 4:00 yesterday morning, GuySuco workers were still on the scene. However, he said, not half an hour after they left the “temporary door,” which they installed to prevent flooding from recurring during the tide that was scheduled for 5:14 yesterday morning, they received reports that the door had already been damaged.