AFC writes APNU for clarity on ‘key issues’

Adamant in its position that the APNU+AFC prime ministerial (PM) candidate for the upcoming general elections must come from within its ranks, the AFC has written to its coalition partner APNU outlining that it needs clarity on some issues before moving forward with negotiations on a new electoral pact.

“We have written seeking clarification. I wrote to them saying these are key issues; basically that we need to have things clarified,” the AFC’s lead negotiator David Patterson told Stabroek News yesterday.

He did not give details about the contents of the letter nor would he confirm if the letter formally notified APNU that talks had ended.