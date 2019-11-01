AFC PM would not rise to presidency

A deal being hammered out between governing coalition partners APNU and the AFC to save the Cummingsburg Accord would see the AFC prime minister not becoming President were that position to become vacant.

Sources say that this and other matters were discussed yesterday when APNU Leader, President David Granger and AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan met. Also in the talks were PNCR Chair Volda Lawrence and AFC negotiator David Patterson.

Aside from the views in APNU that the AFC does not merit the primeministership this time around, hardliners in the PNCR are adamant that the prime ministerial candidate – in this case Ramjattan – not accede to the presidency if the President had to demit office. Granger has been treated this year for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and his Cuban doctors last week declared that he was in remission.