Corentyne mother missing after leaving home for Mandir

A Corentyne woman is now missing after she left home on Diwali night to head to a nearby Mandir to offer prayers.

Relatives have launched a search for Hemwattie Singh, 27, also known as ‘Mona,’ a mother of one, of Number 36 Village, Corentyne. A missing person’s report has also been filed with the police.

According to a relative, Singh recently separated from her husband and moved to her mother’s house. Singh’s mother

yesterday said that she does not believe her daughter would leave home willingly since she has a one-year-old child to take care of.

Stabroek News was told that Singh also had issues with two religious leaders and that one even allegedly attempted to assault her. As a result, her relatives are calling on the police to investigate them.

The woman’s relatives are also calling on anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Her relatives are pleading with the general public to be on the lookout for her. She was last seen wearing a red sari. Singh’s relatives can be contacted on telephone numbers 654-1544 or 653-6594.