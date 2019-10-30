Second labourer charged over murder of Golden Grove man

Lennox Roberts, the second man who the police had said was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Golden Grove resident David Gentle was yesterday charged with the crime and remanded to prison.

Roberts, 19, a labourer of Lot 26 Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable offence and was remanded to prison until January 22, 2020. Just over two weeks ago, the police had issued a wanted bulletin for Roberts in relation to the murder.