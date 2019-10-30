Harlem toddler found dead in trench

The police in Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are probing the death of a one-year-old, who is suspected to have drowned in a trench behind her Harlem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home on Monday afternoon.

The dead child has been identified as Aleena Mohamed of Lot 5 Harlem, WCD.

Stabroek News understands that the incident took place sometime between 5 pm and 6.30 pm while the child’s mother, Kaishrie Artie Ramchand was preparing to bathe her.

Reports are that as customary, Ramchand took Aleena to the bathroom situated in the backyard.