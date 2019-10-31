Harlem toddler drowned, autopsy finds

Aleena Mohamed, the one-year-old whose body was found in a trench behind her Harlem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home on Monday afternoon, died from asphyxiation due to drowning, an autopsy yesterday revealed.

The autopsy was conducted yesterday morning by Government Patholo-gist Dr Nehaul Singh. The incident took place sometime between 5 pm and 6.30 pm on Monday while the child’s mother, Kaishrie Artie Ramchand was preparing to bathe her.

Reports are that as customary, Ramchand took Aleena to the bathroom situated in the backyard.