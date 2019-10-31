Burglars rob Cumberland business

Burglars sometime between Tuesday evening and yesterday morning, stole over $400,000 in items from a Cumberland, Berbice store, including over $150,000 in cigarettes.

Businessman Bisham Sarjoo, 62, the owner of ‘Lachoo’s shop’ located at Lot 14 New Street, Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice, recounted that he arrived at his business at around 7:15 am yesterday and discovered that the building had been broken into. He does not live in the building which houses the shop.

Sarjoo said that it appeared as though the perpetrators had bent the grill and wrenched out the door to enter the lower flat of the building which houses the shop. The man said that he tightly locked his shop at around 7 pm on Tuesday, after which he proceeded home.