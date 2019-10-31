Still no sign of witness who was to testify in case of murdered cousin

A 36-year-old man who is the key witness in the murder of his cousin has been missing almost a week now and his mother fears that he might be in danger due to the importance he played in the case now before the court.

Colin Rodney Jr also known as ‘Troy’ and ‘Cutty’ of Lot 70 D’Urban Street, Lodge was last seen alive when he departed his home around 7.45 am last Friday in his motor car, PRR 1076.

To date there has been no sign of Rodney or his motor car.

A missing person’s report has been filed at the East La Penitence police station.