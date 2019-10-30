Child rapist to spend next 15 years in jail

Convicted child rapist Selwyn Lancaster was yesterday sentenced to spend the next 15 years in prison for his crimes by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.

The 45-year-old man, who was found guilty earlier this month, was sentenced to 15 years for the rape of a child and seven years for sexual activity with a child. However, he will only serve 15 years since the judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

The judge also ordered that the man be exposed to quarterly counselling sessions during his time in prison, commencing from January of next year.