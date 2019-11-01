Missing Corentyne mother found on West Coast Berbice

The Corentyne woman who was reported missing this week was yesterday found at Blairmont Village, West Coast Berbice.

Relatives and police were searching for Hemwattie Singh, also known as ‘Mona’, 27, a mother of one of Number 36 Village, Corentyne.

Her parents had filed a missing person’s report at the Number 51 Police Station after she left home on Diwali day to head to a Mandir but failed to return home.

Singh after separating from her husband moved into her parents’ house with her five-year-old child.

According to a police source, the woman was discovered in Blairmont Village, West Coast Berbice sometime around 8 am yesterday. The source pointed out that the woman has relatives in the village.

As of yesterday afternoon Singh was giving statements to investigators.