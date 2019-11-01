Woman gets 14 days in jail for punching cop in face

Keisha Burke, the 20-year-old woman who dealt a policewoman several punches to the face, was yesterday ordered to serve a 14-day prison sentence for the crime after she opted to accept responsibility at the commencement of her trial.

Burke appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess in Georgetown yesterday for the slated commencement of her trial and immediately indicated to him that she would like to plead guilty to the six offences she was charged with.

It was alleged that on May 13th, 2019, at East La Penitence, Burke unlawfully assaulted Police Sergeant Odecia Johnson, who was acting in the execution of her duty, and that on the same date and at the same location, Burke also damaged a pair of spectacles valued $40,000, belonging to Johnson.