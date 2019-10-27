Jamaica: Ministry confirms reports of Hand, Food and Mouth Disease, but says no outbreak

(Jamaica Gleaner) The Education Ministry has confirmed that it has received “isolated reports” of the hand, foot and mouth disease across the island.

However, it says the Health Ministry, which has been monitoring the reports, has indicated that “there is no general outbreak of the disease.”

“Surveillance data indicate that there is no unusual number of cases in any area in the island,” the education ministry said in a statement today.

In the meantime, the ministry urged school administrators to take every precaution to prevent the spread of the disease and monitor their students for symptoms.

“The ministry will continue, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to provide tips to prevent and manage the spread of the disease,” the statement said.

Symptoms and Signs

Fever and poor appetite, aches and pains (generally lasts for two days)

Blisters develop on hand, feet and in mouth

Rash appears as small red spots then develop into blisters

Young patients tend to drool and avoid swallowing as it may be painful

Very young patients may become dehydrated from refusal to drink

How To Lower The Risk Of Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease