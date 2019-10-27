Mr Jagdeo must be held accountable

Dear Editor,

Instead of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo seeking to undermine the independence and work of GECOM, he should be advising the nation when he and the other opposition Members of Parliament are prepared to honour the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) regarding the responsibility of the National Assembly with respect to elections.

He is being reminded that this is an edict of the CCJ, handed down in its 12th July Consequential Order, and reiterated by the acting Chief Justice (CJ) yet he continues to flout same. This society must hold him accountable. Those in the media community are particularly being urged to help the nation in doing so.

The opposition’s vote in the National Assembly, consistent with Article 106(7) to hold elections “or such longer period” given the “within three months” period passed since March, is important to ensure the constitutionality of the pending election. Mr Jagdeo has no interest in upholding this even when he calls on others to respect the Constitution and rulings of the court.

He is being called on to stop politicising and besmirching the character of GECOM Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh in his continuous misleading rants and raves.

We must take note of his orchestrated destabilising campaign, misleading the nation and his supporters with public lies and mischief. In this period when the nation needs stability, all Mr Jagdeo is doing is creating more chaos and confusion.

He has moved from the several misrepresentations of the CCJ rulings, recently again exposed by the Chief Justice, yet he doesn’t stop. He now singles out Claudette Singh, dragging her as his centerpiece into his habitual distortions and public mischief.

It should come as no surprise to us should he now engages the international high-priced lobbying firm to multiply his deceptions and package them for international consumption and to drive negative responses to GECOM, the Government of Guyana, and other institutions and operatives who he cannot manipulate.

GECOM is an independent body and should be left alone under the leadership of the respected judge to do its work.

People should become fed up from constantly being lied to by the political bullyism of Mr Jagdeo. When he is finished where he has taken our politics, people in this country will take a long time to recover.

Justice Singh is a woman of integrity, respect and high honour. Whereas she is not expected to be intimidated by the Opposition Leader, the constant attacks on GECOM are intended by him to bring international pressure on the government, to undermine the electoral process and to stimulate supporters who are misguided by his constant vitriol.

He is now upping the ante about rigged elections, accusing the major partner in the coalition of historically rigging even as he fails to recognise that he, the party he associates with, and his government, are not of clean hands.

There is no monopoly on the claim about rigged elections. What Mr Jagdeo in his constant media brawls is failing to tell or remind the nation is the evidence of his presidency in the 2006 elections where Gocool Boodhoo, then Chief Elections Officer, wrongly gave the AFC Region 10 seat to the PPP. For five years, Sam Hinds sat in that seat in the National Assembly fully aware his placement was not in keeping with the will of the people.

That is shameless high-class rigging. Bills and other decisions were made on the votes of a people that didn’t send Mr Hinds to parliament and oftentimes, those votes resulted in further violation of the people of Region 10.

Let Mr Jagdeo address the 2006 elections and other cases such as the 1997 elections that were vitiated in the High Court. Were it not for the vigilance of Commissioner Vincent Alexander, the 2011elections could have seen a repeat of 2006.

Whilst we know that Mr Jagdeo will easily find an excuse for the rigging a government led by him committed, and those committed by his party which will be readily accepted by supporters, the truth remains evident and not only in the minds of people.

All the orchestrated mischief by him and his deceptive brigade points to dualism of good and bad depending on your race and political association.

Guyanese want credible, free, fair and free from fear elections. Jagdeo is undermining every effort for this to happen and we must not allow him to.

Yours faithfully,

Lincoln Lewis