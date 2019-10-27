Timehri Panthers oust defending champs to reach final

A new champion will be crowned in the (EBFA)/Ralph Green Under-11 Football competition after Riddim Squad defeated defending champions Timehri Panthers 2-0 yesterday in the semi-finals at the National Training Centre, Providence.

The tournament debutants secured the result following goals from Matthew ‘Pot Roast’ Murray and Jaheam Lewis. Murray opened the scoring with a 13th minute strike before Lewis applied the finishing touch in the 22nd minute.

They will now meet fellow debutant Vurlon Mills Football Academy [VMFA] in the final, after they brushed aside Kuru-Kururu Warriors 5-0.

Shaquille Dalrymple and Malcolm Hendricks scored in the seventh and eighth minute followed by three other conversions in the space of four minutes.

Romario LaRose netted in the 19th minute before Negus Frank scored two minutes later. The fixture ended as it commence with Dalrymple making his presence felt in the 22nd minute.

The final will be staged at the same venue on Saturday with the third place playoff between the losing semi-finalists commencing at 9:00hrs. Replica trophies will be presented to the top two finishers, with the third and fourth place sides receiving medals.

Individual prizes such as the Most Disciplined Player, Best Goal Keeper, Most Promising Player, Top Goal Scorer and Most Valuable Player alongside the Best Coach award will also be presented. Also, a team will also receive the Sportsmanship Award.