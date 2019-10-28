The US, the Caribbean and climate change

Speaking last week in Pittsburg, President Trump all but confirmed that the US was withdrawing from the 2015 Paris climate change agreement.

“The Paris accord would have been shutting down American producers with excessive regulatory restrictions like you would not believe, while allowing foreign producers to pollute with impunity”, he said, adding: “What we won’t do is punish the American people while enriching foreign polluters. I’m proud to say it, it’s called America First.”

Initially, President Trump had indicated that he might seek to renegotiate the deal that former President Obama had signed, and which would have seen the US cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 by up to 28 per over 2005 levels. However, climate change analysts say that no significant attempt have been made by the Trump Administration to change the terms of what the former administration had agreed.