Labourer remanded on attempted murder charge

A 26-year old labourer was last week remanded to prison for allegedly attempting to kill a 66-year-old Mes Delices, Canal No. 1, West Bank Demerara driver.

The charge alleged that Roopchan Taylor also known as ‘Vishaul’ on October 20th at Ogle Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara caused grievous bodily harm to Aaron Damdar.

Taylor was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The man was remanded to prison and is expected to return to court on November 25th.