GOA in groundbreaking initiative to boost development of Olympic sports

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Saturday in a ground-breaking initiative met with stakeholders of the sports infrastructure in Guyana in an effort to have a more enabling environment.

Not all the sports associations/federations were represented but all who turned up clearly showed that they were as serious as the GOA in advancing the development of sports.

According to GOA President K.A Juman Yassin, the idea for the forum was born in Lima, Peru after discussions with the two media personnel there.

This led to saturday forum where the GOA top brass of Yassin, General Secretary Hector Edwards and Assistant Treasurer, Tricia Fiedtkou solicited the views of the media, the coaches and the sports administrators present.