Mabaruma residents disappointed over solar power setback

Residents of Mabaruma in Region One are disappointed that the 400 KW solar farm project got damaged by lightning even before they had a chance to enjoy the improved electricity they were promised.

They told Stabroek News (SN) that they were eagerly awaiting the completion of the project, which started in 2017, so that it would ease their electricity woes.

They are currently receiving limited hours of electricity every day; from 5 am to 8 am and from 5 pm to 12 midnight.

The mega solar farm project in the northwest was implemented by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MoPI) at a cost of almost $228M. A German company, Meeco won the bid for the contract and started construction of the farm in 2017.