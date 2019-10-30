Jamaica: Krystal Tomlinson named a PNP candidate for next general election

(Jamaica Observer) The People’s National Party (PNP) last night approved the recommendation of Krystal Tomlinson to be named the West Rural St Andrew candidate in the next general election.

According to a statement from the PNP, West Rural St Andrew is an “unrecognised” constituency and is not eligible to elect a candidate but may make a recommendation in accordance with the Party’s constitution.

PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson said the constituency conducted an evaluation exercise, involving a number of aspirants, and made the recommendation.

Tomlinson had to face the Party’s Integrity Commission before receiving approval from the PNP executive body.

According to the statement, Tomlinson, who is also the President of the People’s National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) is an accomplished communicator and author, and currently serves as head of New Media for the PNP.