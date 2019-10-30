Trinidad: Man jailed for sexually harassing woman over the phone

(Trinidad Express) A Barataria man was yesterday sentenced to 30 days with hard labour after he pleaded guilty to allega­tions of sexual harassment via telephone.

Rodney John, aka John Harrington, appeared before a Tunapuna ma­gistrate yesterday charged with the offence.

It was alleged that between August 24 and August 25, John called the relative of a senior police officer and made repeated unwanted lewd comments.

A report was made at the Tuna­puna Police Station as this is the district the woman resides in, and PC Ifill conducted enquiries.

This led to John’s arrest last Thursday at his home.

He was charged and brought to court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced.

After his time is served, John will also be on a bond to keep the peace of one year.