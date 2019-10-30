Mr Ramkarran brings intellect and years of experience to the table

Dear Editor,

Ageism is everywhere in politics, but the notion of “too old” flies in the face of accomplishments. This can be seen in American politics – Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are all well over 70+ years and are runners in the 2020 Election. Mr. Ramkarran may be perceived in the eyes of many as old, but his intellect is intact and he brings to the table years of experience, hence the formation of ANUG. There are several other new parties. Let us hope for free, fair and honest elections. From the youngest to the oldest voter, we should elect, re-elect or defeat politicians because of what they bring to the table, not their age. Ageism is as bad as racism and sexism.

Yours faithfully,

Sultana Fitzpatrick