Matthews set to return after completing eight-match ban

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Hayley Matthews is set to return to the West Indies Women side for the third One-Day International against India next week Wednesday, after completing an eight-match ban, Cricket West Indies has belatedly announced.

The 21-year-old was a surprise omission from the squad for the first two ODIs of the three-match series announced last Saturday, but CWI said yesterday she would sit out the fixtures which would mark the last of her ban.

Matthews was suddenly pulled from the side on the eve of the start of the Australia series last month for what CWI de­scribed as a breach of its Code of Con­duct.

The board also said the matter would have been referred to the Dis­ci­pli­nary Tri­bunal but up until Tuesday, there had been no word on the outcome of the hearing.

“Cricket West Indies have confirmed that Hayley Matthews will be eligible for selection from the third Colonial Medical Insurance One Day International against India,” the CWI statement said.

“This follows her withdrawal from the previous series against Australia due to a breach of CWI’s Code of Conduct.”

The six-member Disciplinary Tribunal is chaired by Justice Winston Anderson and also includes former Test players Jeff Dujon and Carlisle Best.

A virtual fixture in the squad since her debut as a 16-year-old against New Zealand five years ago, Matthews return will be a welcome boost to the Windies Women who suffered a whitewash to Australia in both white-ball formats recently.

West Indies take on India in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.