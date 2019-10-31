  The coming tides

Along Guyana’s beleaguered coastline, the high tides rush in from the rippling grayish-brown expanse of Atlantic Ocean, where the latest lucrative oil wells are being drilled deep below the seabed.

As the jousting for the next five-year round of national governance drags on, with an array of political parties and presidential candidates springing forth before the March 2, 2020 early polls, public squabbling intensifies over how to spend the unprecedented upcoming purse of royalties and riches, before the first commercial oil is soon pumped to the surface by Exxon Mobil.

Yet, the impoverished newcomer petrostate must be blind to failing and falling infrastructure, since it is fighting and often losing an expensive centuries-old battle against the raging walls of water that regularly roar over the visibly short sea walls, the fresh ribbon of rocks quivering along the latest breach, and past the straggler clumps of green mangrove, flooding farmlands and homes.