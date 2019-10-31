Photos Ramjattan performing functions of Prime Minister By Stabroek News October 31, 2019 At the Ministry of the Presidency, President David Granger (right), yesterday morning swore-in Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan to perform the duties of Prime Minister as Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo is currently overseas. This development is full of irony as the President’s coalition, APNU, appears to have rejected Ramjattan as the prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming general elections. Ramjattan will also be performing the role of prime minister in the stead of Nagamootoo who he defeated earlier this year to be named the AFC’s prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming general elections. (Ministry of the Presidency photo) Comments
