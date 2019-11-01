Pat Rodney calls again on gov’t to make CoI report on Walter Rodney public

Nearly 40 years after the death of Walter Rodney, his widow Pat Rodney, is again calling on government to make public the report from the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) done on his June 13, 1980 death and to provide the public with a truthful account of his demise.

During a presentation at a Guyana SPEAKS event on Sunday, 27th October 2019 in London, Pat Rodney lamented the fact that three years after the report was submitted to the APNU+AFC government it has not been officially released.

“What has been distressing for me is that very decent people have remained silent and that is how we come to the position we are in,” she noted, adding that there must be strong resistance to those who would attach themselves to Rodney’s legacy in order to reap narrow political dividends in the present that have nothing to do with healing, reconciliation and social and economic transformation.