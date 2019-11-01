Trinidad: Woman killed, 3 injured in highway crash that causes traffic mayhem

(Trinidad Express) A fatal crash on the Beetham Highway, Port of Spain has caused traffic mayhem for commuters entering the Capital, but the Ministry of Works and Transport is not opening the Priority Bus Route to citizens.

Instead, the Ministry is advising drivers to delay their travel.

There are thousands of motorists already on the highway, unable to delay their travels.



The crash happened before daybreak and involved a Nissan X-Trail that slammed into the back of a dump truck.

Awoman was killed. Three others were critically injured.

The crash caused a traffic pile up extending to the Uriah Butler Highway.

But in a statement at 8.36a.m, the Ministry said that “the PBR is NOT open to authorized vehicles.

Please note that only the Minister of Works and Transport has the authority to officially open the PBR.

Persons and media houses are urged to always verify the veracity of all information before taking action.

As a result of the ongoing traffic currently experienced heading into Port of Spain, commuters are advised where possible to delay their travel.”