Dipcon challenges setting aside of judgment against Finance Minister

Dipcon Engineering Services Limited has appealed a decision by Justice Damone Younge to set aside a default judgment handed down against Finance Minister Winston Jordan.

The appeal was made to the Full Court of the Supreme Court.

Attorney Timothy Jonas, part of Dipcon’s legal team, explained that legal action was commenced against Jordan, in his personal capacity, for misfeasance in public office. The action stemmed from Jordan’s failure to pay certain sums awarded to Dipcon.