Jamaica’s Reggae Girl Tarania Clarke killed during dispute over cellular phone – police

(Jamaica Observer) KINGSTON, Jamaica — The following is the report from the police following the stabbing of Reggae Girlz’ Tarania Clarke.

Twenty-year-old Tarania Clarke, student of a Kingston address and member of the Jamaica National Female Football Team was killed during a dispute with another female in Half Way Tree, Kingston 10 on Thursday, October 31.

Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that about 8:50 pm, both women had a dispute over a cellular phone. During the altercation, a knife was used to stab Clarke. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other female has been taken in custody by the Police.

Investigation continues.