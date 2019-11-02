Photos The $16 million Pakaraima Lapidary Facility By Stabroek News November 2, 2019 The $16 million Pakaraima Lapidary Facility, which was commissioned on Friday by First Lady Sandra Granger and a ministerial team at Monkey Mountain, in the North Pakaraimas, Region Eight. Several villagers have been actively involved in gathering semi-precious stones and they and neighbouring villages of Kato, Kurukubaru, Maikwak and Tuseneng are also expected to benefit since semi-precious stones, such as crystals, amethyst, volcanic, jasper and agate gemstones, can also be found there in abundance. (Department of Public Information photo) Comments
Comments