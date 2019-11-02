Afghan skipper confident in white-ball game, wants patience in Test

LUCKNOW, India, CMC – Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has called for patience and maturity from his side when they face West Indies in a one-off Test here at month-end, but says he is a lot less concerned about their ability to compete in the preceding white-ball series.

The minnows are brimming with confidence after scoring their first Test win last month – a 224-run thrashing of Bangladesh in Chittagong – and Khan believes they are now well placed to strongly challenge West Indies.

“They are a strong side, but we are well prepared and ready to challenge them,” Khan said here as Afghanistan put their finishing touches on preparation for the series.

“Recently, we had a good domestic tournament back home and have infused new talent in the side. I am sure people in Lucknow would get to see good cricket over the next month.”

He added: “My boys were good against Bangladesh in the Test last time. We are natural power-hitters, so smashing sixes in 50-over and T20 cricket isn’t a problem for us. Test cricket requires so much patience and I need my boys to mature in that format also.”

Afghanistan have already beaten West Indies three times in six One-Day Internationals but only once in four T20 Internationals.

However, in their last meeting during the recent ICC World Cup earlier this year, they went down to West Indies, as they finished last of 10 teams in the England showpiece.

Khan, who was recently appointed captain in all formats, said the team had since worked very hard to improve their weaknesses.

“We’ve been working hard on our shortcomings and making sincere efforts to eradicate them. We lacked the finishing ability in the World Cup but fought well against all teams and lost close matches. We should have won four, five matches there,” he contended.

“After the 2015 World Cup, we didn’t get a chance to play against teams like Australia, New Zealand, England, etc., so understanding them was difficult.

“We are hopeful we can come good at the next World Cup after having a good experience of playing against big teams over the next four years.”

Afghanistan take on the Caribbean side next Wednesday in the first of three ODIs before clashing again in three T20 Internationals beginning November 14.

The first Test between the two sides is carded for December 27.

Khan, an incisive leg-spinner who will lead Afghanistan’s attack in the series, says the Windies tour will be excellent preparation for crucial upcoming assignments.

“Right now we are focused on the Asia Cup and this series provides a perfect opportunity to get ready for that,” he said. “Playing against West Indies will help prepare well for the next T20 World Cup.”