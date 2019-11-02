Dhanwanttie Amisha Tajeshwar wins sari pageant

Stunner Dhanwanttie Amisha Tajeshwar wowed the judges and audience, defeated four other contestants in a stiff competition and was crowned Miss Guyana Divya Jyoti Association Sari Queen 2019 in the wee hours of Sunday morning two weeks ago at the National Stadium.

The new queen in a sit down with The Scene, shared about her pageant experience and what she foresees for herself in the near future.

“I was not all about winning the crown, but was just there for the experience,” she said. “But winning the crown was a bonus. Even now it’s still an amazing feeling. That was one of the most beautiful nights of my life. That night when I went home, I got no sleep at all. I was too excited. Messages and calls kept coming in. My father going live on Facebook would have contributed to this. I remember showing up at work and how excited my colleagues were, and I was allowed to wear my crown and sash the day before Diwali.”