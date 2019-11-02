Faydeha King makes it to semifinal in Miss Earth pageant

Faydeha King took Guyana’s ranking at the 19th Miss Earth pageant to the semifinals this past Sunday at Cove Manila, in the Philippines when she competed against other contestants from 85 countries.

The culmination of almost a month of activities saw Miss Earth Guyana and the other contestants competing for the coveted Miss Earth title where each woman represented their advocacy for the protection and preservation of our planet.

At the beginning of Sunday’s competition, the semifinalists were chosen based on prejudged categories on the criteria of Figure and Form, Beauty of Face and Form (No Make Up Challenge) and Intelligence. Faydeha was among the 20 semifinalists selected.