Applications open for Miss Earth Guyana 2020

Applications are open for the Miss Earth Guyana 2020 pageant at which a young woman will be chosen as Guyana’s representative to the international leg in the Philippines later this year.

Miss Earth channels its beauty pageant entertainment industry as a platform to promote environmental awareness.

Reigning queen, Faydeha King was the first Guyanese to the semifinals at the international competition. The semifinalists were chosen based on prejudged categories on the criteria of Figure and Form, Beauty of Face and Form (No Make Up Challenge) and Intelligence.