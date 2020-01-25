Medician for Frass Friday on Jan 31

Trinity Promotions S E and Da Prodigy Muzik present Frass Friday 68th edition dubbed ‘Reggae in the Ghetto’. The monthly Frass Squad event is about to become even more lit when Jamaican Reggae artiste Medician touches down on the scene next Friday, January 31, at the Tiger Bay Parking Lot.

The singer is well-known for “Take Control”, a collaboration with Loyal Flames. His other songs include “Stick By Me,” “Fake Fren,” “Mi Darlin,” “Jah Love,” “Forward Ever Backward Never,” “Can’t Get Me Down,” “Me Love My Mama,” “Suffer” and “Nah Back Down”.

Medician, born Everol James Campbell at Barton’s Bamboo Ridge, St Catherine, Jamaica came to have a love for music at a young age, while a pupil of Barton Primary. By the time he began attending Tacius Golding High School he was doing covers of established singers at various school concerts. The singer confided that his passion saw him skipping school though he quickly said in the same sentence that he would never encourage children to skip classes. He graduated from Tacius and furthered his studies at other institutions.