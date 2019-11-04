Rape accused hangs self in Whim Station lockup

A Diamond, East Bank Demerara, man who was arrested in Berbice on Saturday for allegedly raping a young relative, hanged himself in the Whim Police Station lockups hours after being arrested.

Stabroek News was told that the man was discovered sometime yesterday morning hanging from the bar in the lockups with his shirt.

The now dead man was arrested in Manchester Village, Corentyne Saturday morning.

According to information gathered, the man was accused of raping and impregnating the young woman.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation and have since taken statements from other persons who were being held in the lockup aswell.