Jamaica: Two killed, four injured as St James bloodletting continues

(Jamaica Gleaner) Two men were shot and killed, and four other persons shot and injured, in separate incidents hours apart Saturday night, as gunmen continued their assault on residents in St James, which is under a state of public emergency.

Those killed have been identified as 35-year-old Damion Conroy Bogle, a taxi operator of Content District in Adelphi, and 28-year-old Shawn Lawrence, a merchandiser of Nes-berry Drive, Providence Heights, both in St James.

Four other persons, including two females, who were shot while asleep and are presently hospitalised in serious condition.

In the first incident, the police report that shortly after 7:00 p.m., Bogle who operates a taxi from Montego Bay to Goodwill and Adelphi, pulled up in the vicinity of the Texaco service station along Barnett Street and was walking towards the gas pump when he was attacked by a man armed with a handgun.

The gunman opened fire hitting Bogle multiple times, killing him on the spot before making his escape on foot in the area.

“ No police neva around wen you need one, look how early inna evening the gunman just walk and come shoot man yah su,” one vendor who stated that he witnessed the entire ordeal, told The Gleaner.

“ The bredda deh pon the taxi stan weh him load, and wi only si wen the boy run up to him and seh p—-hole tek this, next ting a pure gunshot and everybody start run fi cover, “ the vendor added.

About an hour later, while the police were still processing the first scene, gunmen attacked patrons who were at a party at the intersection of Cornaldi Avenue, McCatty Street and Hart Street.

The police say shortly after 8:00 p.m., two armed men ambushed patrons and opened fire hitting Lawrence, along with a 35-year-old cook and a 32-year-old businessman.

Investigators rushed to the location which is in close proximity to the first shooting, and found all three men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital where Lawrence was pronounced dead, and the two other victims admitted in serious but stable condition.

As the bloodletting continued across the parish, gunmen went to a house in the Bickersteth community about 1:30 a.m yesterday and fired shots at two females while they slept. The two received injuries and were taken to hospital.

Since the start of the year, 125 persons have been killed in St James. This is 20 more killings that the figure posted in the previous year.