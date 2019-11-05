City flooding relieved by pumps, drainage works

Torrential rain flooded sections of the city yesterday but the water quickly receded from affected areas in central and north Georgetown after irrigation pumps operated by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) were put into operation.

Kitty, North and South Ruimveldt, and Cummingsburg were among the areas that were flooded after a downpour which started around 3 am. Up to yesterday afternoon, some low lying streets and yards were still waterlogged but from all indications water levels had dropped. Also affected by the flooding was the Georgetown Public Hospital’s compound.

The rainfall coincided with a period of high tides, which resulted in operators of the sluices in the city being unable to open the doors and some areas flooded.